A social care worker whose role sees her send people in need to food banks for help has said "asking for that myself is quite embarrassing".

Beckie Howarth, who is a single mother-of-two, has been struggling to make ends meet "purely because my money isn't stretching anywhere any more".

She said having to choose between "gas and electric or food" has meant she has had to turn to Fylde Community Hub for help.

Volunteer Carol Thomas said she was glad Ms Howarth had come to the hub, "because she really did need us and that's the people that we love to support".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk