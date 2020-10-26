Two skydivers have completed a wireless zipwire flight at 15,000ft (4,572m) after jumping out of a plane over Lancaster.

Experienced skydivers Dan May and Lee Rhodes jumped from the plane on Saturday after they said they "wanted to try something different".

Mr May wore a wingsuit with a handle attached to it, while Mr Rhodes held on after they jumped.

The pair then let go and released their parachutes.

