Business owners have welcomed news that plans for an eco-tourism venue in Morecambe have moved a step closer thanks to £50m in levelling-up funding.

Eden Project Morecambe is expected to open in 2024, and is inspired by the success of a sister site in Cornwall, which had attracted 22 million people by its 20th anniversary in 2021.

Businesses in Morecambe hope plans for the town will boost visitor numbers and the local economy.

