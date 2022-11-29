A film-maker has captured one of nature's wonders as thousands of starlings took flight in Lancashire.

The birds, taking part in what is known as a murmuration, were filmed in Blackpool and Leighton Moss RSPB nature reserve in Carnforth.

Darren Andrews said filming the incredible sight was "so moving" and "beautiful".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk