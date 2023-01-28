TikTok star: Don't let fear stand in the way of success

A self-taught makeup artist whose videos have attracted hundreds of millions views says content creators should not let the "fear of failure stand in the way of success".

Holly Murray, from Accrington, has become one of TikTok's breakout stars after recreating the looks of famous characters including the Grinch and the Joker from Batman.

Despite looking "awful" as Gollum from Lord of the Rings, she says the precious income she gets working from home as a content creator means she can spend more time with her children and build up savings.