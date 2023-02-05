A friend of missing mum Nicola Bulley has described some of the online speculation about what has happened to her as "vile".

The 45-year-old's disappearance while walking her dog in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire, has drawn a lot of attention on social media with thousands of people sending messages of support to her but others have been discussing the family's finances and relationships.

Heather Gibbons said some theories were "incredibly hurtful".

Meanwhile, police, who believe Ms Bulley may have "fallen into the river for some reason", have condemned the online abuse of people who have been helping their inquiry, calling it "totally unacceptable".

