People living with dementia have taken a trip on a vintage tram in Blackpool with the aim of evoking happy memories of holidays past.

Fifty couples took part in the trip, which was organised by local Trinity Hospice as part of Dementia Action week.

Travellers were welcomed on board by a brass band and finished the day with that old seaside favourite, fish and chips.

