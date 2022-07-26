From captaining a Royal Navy ship to meeting former US First Lady Michelle Obama, Laura Nuttall was able to tick off her goals and ambitions from her bucket list before her death.

The 23-year-old, from Barrowford, Lancashire, died earlier after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2018.

She had been given an initial prognosis of 12 months.

Paying tribute on Twitter, her mother Nicola Nuttall said Laura had been "fierce and tenacious to the end".

