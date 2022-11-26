The Blackpool Dance Festival has returned to the seaside resort for another year of shimmies, sequins and sambas.

The festival is held in the Empress Ballroom at the town's Winter Gardens venue and is now in its 97th year.

The international event will see more than 7,000 dancers take to the floor over the next two weeks.

It will see ballroom and Latin American dancing and includes the British Open Championships for adult amateur and professional couples.

