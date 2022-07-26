The mother of "inspirational" campaigner Laura Nuttall, who ticked off a bucket list while living with cancer, has vowed to carry on her work following her death.

The 23-year-old, from Barrowford, Lancashire, died on Monday after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2018, when she was given an initial prognosis of 12 months to live.

Her mother Nicola told BBC North West Tonight said the family was "going to do what we can to make her proud of us".

"It has meant so much to us know that Laura has meant so much to other people," she added.

