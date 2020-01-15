The RNLI has said a crew was delighted to be "welcomed back to the station" by a squirrel after they rescued dog walkers who had been trapped by the tide at Fleetwood.

Leigh Woolliscroft and her family said they were "eternally grateful" for being rescued after getting stranded on Sunday.

The RNLI said it was "a race against time to return them to safety" but the three people and their dogs were all safe and well.

Captain David Eccles said the squirrel "certainly raised everyone's spirits after a challenging rescue."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk