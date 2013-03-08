A firm has been fined £250,000 for safety offences after a gas explosion in an industrial bakery oven killed a man and badly injured another.

Andrew Jones Pies, of Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, was also told to pay £124,896 in costs at York Crown Court.

David Cole, 37, was killed when the explosion blew the large oven door off its hinges in April 2009.

Mr Cole's wife Susan said she was disgusted that because the company was in administration it would not be in a position to pay the fine.