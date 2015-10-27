Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leeds music teacher up for MOBO award
A Leeds music teacher has been nominated for the best gospel act in the MOBO awards.
Leroy Johnson is a music coach at the John Smeaton Academy.
The award will be presented at a ceremony in London later.
-
27 Oct 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window