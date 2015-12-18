Media player
The rise and fall of King Coal as Kellingley finally closes
Yorkshire-born actor Brian Blessed tells the story of the rise of coal power and deep mining in the north of England as the last deep pit, Kellingley, finally closes.
For the last time on Friday the train that takes the men from the bottom of the shaft to begin the five-mile journey to the coal face will run.
The train's final journey will bring back the last shift of miners who worked 800m below ground level at Kellingley - known as Big K.
18 Dec 2015
