Britain's Oldest Poppy seller?
Video

Leeds poppy seller, 101, calls himself 'luckiest man alive'

One of Britain's oldest poppy sellers has described himself as the "luckiest man alive".

Ernest Carr, 101, said he had been "bombed, shelled and machine-gunned" and could "write a book" on his experiences during World War Two.

Mr Carr, from Yeadon, Leeds, has been selling poppies on a stall at his local supermarket for 25 years.

  • 10 Nov 2016
