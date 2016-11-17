Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Major fire at textile mill in Huddersfield
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a four-storey former textile mill in Huddersfield.
The fire was reported about 04:50 GMT, according to West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service.
Ruth Street, in Newsome, Huddersfield, is closed along with several other roads in the area.
-
17 Nov 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window