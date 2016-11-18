Video

Two people at a puppy farm were selling dogs for £300 but keeping them in squalor and dumping dead ones in a wheelbarrow, a court has heard.

Bernadette Nunney and John Wilcock kept the animals at the farm in Tyersal Lane, Bradford.

The RSPCA were contacted by people who had bought puppies which had fallen ill or died within days.

Nunney and Wilcock were given 20-week suspended prison sentences at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Friday and were banned from keeping dogs for life.