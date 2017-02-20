'Large scale disorder' at Leeds boxing event
Police investigate after 'large scale disorder' at a boxing event in Leeds.

Three people were injured when a mass brawl involving about 40 people broke out at a boxing event in Leeds, police have said.

The fight erupted at Elland Road's Centenary Pavilion on Saturday night, causing the event to be called off.

West Yorkshire Police said it was investigating the "large-scale disorder". No arrests have been made.

