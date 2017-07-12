Girl gets 'bionic' hand from 3D print club

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Girl gifted 'bionic' hand from Huddersfield 3D printing club
A 10-year-old girl has been given a "bionic" prosthetic hand after a West Yorkshire university club offered to create one for free.
Kelsie, from Mold in North Wales, was born without fingers on her right hand and was presented with the design at a party put on by the University of Huddersfield's 3D Printing Society.
The group won a 2017 National Union of Students award for their efforts.
-
12 Jul 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-40585729/girl-gifted-bionic-hand-from-huddersfield-3d-printing-clubRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window