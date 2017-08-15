Media player
Three Muslim women reflect on Partition of British India
As India and Pakistan celebrate 70 years of independence, the Partition of British India saw turmoil and trauma.
It was followed by the largest movement of people in history, outside war and famine, as up to 12 million people moved across the new borders.
Zareena Parveen, now living in Bradford with her daughter and granddaughter, was eight at the time and witnessed events firsthand.
15 Aug 2017
