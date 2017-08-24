These Emus were spotted running down a road in West Yorkshire
Video

Emus seen near a Huddersfield road slow traffic

Two emus have been spotted running down a road in Huddersfield.

The birds were seen by drivers on Huddersfield Road just past Standedge Cutting, just after midday on Wednesday.

Geoff Owen, 55, captured them as they slowed traffic as he travelled to work.

It is still unclear what they were doing there but it is believed they had escaped from a nearby enclosure.

