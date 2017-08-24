Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Emus seen near a Huddersfield road slow traffic
Two emus have been spotted running down a road in Huddersfield.
The birds were seen by drivers on Huddersfield Road just past Standedge Cutting, just after midday on Wednesday.
Geoff Owen, 55, captured them as they slowed traffic as he travelled to work.
It is still unclear what they were doing there but it is believed they had escaped from a nearby enclosure.
-
24 Aug 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-41035441/emus-seen-near-a-huddersfield-road-slow-trafficRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window