Dachshunds don jumpers for Christmas walk
Hundreds of Dachshunds wearing Christmas jumpers have taken part in a festive frolic around a park in Leeds.

The event saw 288 pets gather in Roundhay for the annual walk organised by the Yorkshire Dachshund Group.

  • 17 Dec 2017