Dachshunds don jumpers for Christmas walk

Hundreds of sausage dogs don Christmas jumpers in Leeds
Hundreds of Dachshunds wearing Christmas jumpers have taken part in a festive frolic around a park in Leeds.
The event saw 288 pets gather in Roundhay for the annual walk organised by the Yorkshire Dachshund Group.
17 Dec 2017
