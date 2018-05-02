Flooding in Leeds tower block
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Burst pipe floods Leeds student tower block

Hundreds of students were forced to leave their homes after a burst pipe flooded their tower block.

The flooding began at the Plaza building in Clay Pit Lane, in Leeds, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Building owners, the Unite Group, said it was working to arrange alternative accommodation for those affected.

  • 02 May 2018