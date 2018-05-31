A day in the life of a crane driver
Head in the clouds: A day in the life of a crane driver

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to work as a crane driver?

Ivan Nattrass, from Durham, is helping to build Leeds City College’s £57m Quarry Hill campus, which is due to open in summer 2019.

So are the clichés of loneliness and a required head for heights accurate? And what do you do when you need the toilet?

Video journalist: Tom Airey

  • 31 May 2018