Head in the clouds: A day in the life of a crane driver
Have you ever wondered what it’s like to work as a crane driver?
Ivan Nattrass, from Durham, is helping to build Leeds City College’s £57m Quarry Hill campus, which is due to open in summer 2019.
So are the clichés of loneliness and a required head for heights accurate? And what do you do when you need the toilet?
Video journalist: Tom Airey
31 May 2018
