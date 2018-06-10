Hundreds of Wallys gather in abbey

Media player
Video
Hundreds of Wallys gather in Kirkstall Abbey
Hundreds of people dress as the hero of the Where's Wally? books for a record attempt in Leeds.
Among the throng at Kirkstall Abbey was a least one real Wally.
10 Jun 2018
