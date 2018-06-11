Media player
Ribena used to make natural hair dye in Leeds lab
Ribena has been used to make a natural hair colour by chemists in West Yorkshire.
The trial at the University of Leeds used blackcurrant skins, a by-product of the juice, to make a dye.
