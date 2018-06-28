Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Confident England fan gets 'World Cup winners' tattoo
A confident England fanatic has had an England 2018 World Cup Winners tattoo etched to his stomach with the tournament still in its group stages.
Supporter Jamie Richardson, 32, from Leeds, went to get the design tattooed on Monday after watching England's 6-1 win against Panama.
-
28 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-44648788/confident-england-fan-gets-world-cup-winners-tattooRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window