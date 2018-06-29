Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ambulance crew save their former vehicle from scrap yard
Two former paramedics from Wakefield have rescued the old ambulance they used to drive in the 1980s.
The pair spotted the Ford Transit languishing in a local scrap yard.
It has been lovingly restored and is now used to raise money for charity.
29 Jun 2018
