Sculpture to honour life of Kes author

A £100,000 statue is to be made to commemorate the life of a Barnsley-born author.
The sculpture will be of Billy Casper, a character in Barry Hines' book A Kestrel for a Knave, which inspired the film Kes.
03 Jul 2018
