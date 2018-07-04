Crow with Yorkshire accent caught on film

Media player
Pied crow with Yorkshire accent filmed in Knaresborough
A crow has been filmed greeting visitors to Knaresborough by asking “Y’alright love?” in a Yorkshire accent.
The unique conversation took Lisa and Mark Brooks by surprise on a recent trip to the North Yorkshire town's castle.
04 Jul 2018
