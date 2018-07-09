Moorland fire still smouldering
Catstones Moor fire still smouldering.

Catstones Moor fire can be seen still smouldering in aerial shots from the fire service.

The service was called shortly after 15:00 BST on Sunday to the fire near Cullingworth, West Yorkshire.

At the height of the blaze more than 50 firefighters were at the scene.

