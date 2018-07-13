The spoons that can save lives
Video

Spoons used to thwart forced marriages

Young people who fear they are at risk of forced marriage are being given spoons to hide in their underwear to trigger metal detectors at airports.

Survivors of honour-based abuse visited the Co-Operative Academy in Harehills, Leeds, to explain the scheme to students.

Security staff have been trained to take the victims to a private room and try to help them.

  • 13 Jul 2018