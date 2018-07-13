Media player
No regrets over England World Cup Winners 2018 tattoo
A man who got a tattoo which reads "England World Cup 2018 Winners" said he does not regret it at all.
Jamie Richardson, 32, from Leeds, had the tattoo three weeks before England played their semi-final against Croatia.
The team lost the game 2-1 and were knocked out of the competition on Wednesday.
"It is better to have believed and lost than not to have believed at all," he said.
13 Jul 2018
