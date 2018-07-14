Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
School attempts to burn up world's largest toast mosaic
Pupils and staff are hoping to set a new record by making the world's largest picture out of toast.
The challenge at Ryburn Valley High School in Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire involved using more than 15,000 slices of bread and toasting them in five different shades.
The current record for a toast mosaic stands at 174 sq metres.
-
14 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-44833058/school-attempts-to-burn-up-world-s-largest-toast-mosaicRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window