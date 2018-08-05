Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thousands turn out for Leeds Pride parade and celebrations
Thousands of people have turned out for the annual Pride parade and celebrations in Leeds.
Organisers estimated that between 40 and 50,000 people attended the parade in the centre of the city.
-
05 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-45078907/thousands-turn-out-for-leeds-pride-parade-and-celebrationsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window