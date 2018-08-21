Leeds ram-raid caught on camera

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Third ram-raid on Flannels designer shop in Leeds
A designer clothes store has been targeted by ram raiders for the third time in eight months.
The front window of the Flannels shop in Leeds was smashed on Monday evening by a Nissan, which was then abandoned.
Video recorded by a passer-by shows two other vehicles at the scene being loaded up by the gang.
-
21 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-45255790/third-ram-raid-on-flannels-designer-shop-in-leedsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window