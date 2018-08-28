Thousands of revellers enjoyed Leeds West Indian Carnival
Leeds' West Indian Carnival saw spectacular costumes and thousands of revellers

Thousands of people gathered in Leeds for the city's West Indian Carnival and parade.

The event, now in its 51st year, is claimed to be Europe's longest-running Caribbean carnival parade.

The parade of colourful floats made its way through the Chapeltown area of the city, starting and ending at Potternewton Park.

