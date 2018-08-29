Media player
A milestone in Yorkshire history brought back to life
They are reminder of a simpler time.
The mile markers which dot the byways and towpaths of Yorkshire are often overgrown, worn or simply forgotten.
But for Rowan Denton they offer an opportunity to revitalise the past and make them suitable for the present.
29 Aug 2018
