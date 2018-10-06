Thousands of pumpkins on show at festival
Video

More than 100,000 pumpkins have been grown for a festival in Pontefract, West Yorkshire.

Farmer Copleys has been producing different varieties of the squash for its Pumpkin Festival, which has been running for seven years and is said to be one of the largest of its kind in the UK.

