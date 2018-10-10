Video

Supermarket staff have won praise from the father of a 10-year-old boy after allowing his son to scan their shopping in store.

David Burke said Jay, who has Down's syndrome, was "over the moon" when staff at a Tesco on Great Horton Road in Bradford opened a checkout especially for him.

He said: "Everyone there always makes a huge effort to making shopping that bit easier for us.

"If you have a child with a learning challenge or challenging behaviour then you know just how traumatic it can sometimes be when out in a place like a busy supermarket."