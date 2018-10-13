Jet2 plane aborts landing due to wind
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jet2 plane aborts Leeds Bradford Airport landing due to wind

A Jet2 plane has aborted a landing at Leeds Bradford Airport due to wind.

The flight LS272 from Alicante was eventually diverted and landed safely at Manchester

Jet2 said the company was one of a number of airlines affected by the high winds.

  • 13 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Huge C-17 plane touches down in Leeds