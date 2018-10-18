Media player
Pinderfields Hospital smokers shamed via loudspeaker
People who ignore 'no smoking' signs by a Wakefield hospital are being urged to think twice by messages from a loudspeaker.
Staff, visitors and patients can activate the pre-recorded messages, that are then played through a speaker outside Pinderfields Hospital.
The messages, recorded by children as well as adults, urge smokers to put out their cigarette and think of other people using the space.
18 Oct 2018
