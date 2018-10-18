Hospital smokers shamed via loudspeaker
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pinderfields Hospital smokers shamed via loudspeaker

People who ignore 'no smoking' signs by a Wakefield hospital are being urged to think twice by messages from a loudspeaker.

Staff, visitors and patients can activate the pre-recorded messages, that are then played through a speaker outside Pinderfields Hospital.

The messages, recorded by children as well as adults, urge smokers to put out their cigarette and think of other people using the space.

  • 18 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Who still smokes?