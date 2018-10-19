Media player
Huddersfield grooming: Rotherham galvanised reaction says MP
A Huddersfield MP has said the speed that claims of sexual abuse against young girls in the town were investigated was not quick enough.
Twenty men have been found guilty of being part of a grooming gang that raped and abused girls as young as 11 in the town.
Labour's Barry Sheerman said child sexual exploitation cases in Rotherham and elsewhere in the country had "galvanized" the police into taking action.
19 Oct 2018
