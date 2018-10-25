Sturgeon fish massaged for caviar eggs

Media player
Leeds farm massage sturgeon fish for 'ethical' caviar eggs
A farm in Leeds claims to be the only one in the UK to harvest sustainable and ethical caviar.
John Addy and his son, Mark, produce caviar without killing the fish. Instead they massage them to remove their eggs, so the animals can survive through the production process.
Caviar comes from the eggs, or roe, of the sturgeon fish and is one of the world's most expensive and luxurious foods.
A sturgeon fish can live up to 60 years.
