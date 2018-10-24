Story of Nellie's tree lives on

Media player
The story of Nellie's tree near Leeds lives on after award.
A beech tree grafted into an "N"-shape to woo a woman called Nellie has been named England's Tree of the Year.
Nellie's tree, at Aberford, near Leeds, was formed almost 100 years ago by Vic Stead.
Now two of his grandchildren have returned to the site to tell its romantic story.
24 Oct 2018
