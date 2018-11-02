Media player
West Yorkshire firefighters attacked with fireworks
Footage filmed inside a fire engine has shown the moment fireworks were thrown at West Yorkshire firefighters.
The incident happened on Monday night in the Great Horton area of Bradford.
The crew were unharmed but the fireworks damaged the lockers on the engine.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services said: "Our firefighters have enough danger to deal with without being attacked at work."
