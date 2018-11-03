'No half measures' in Leeds Channel 4 plan

Media player
Channel 4 boss on broadcaster's 'return to roots' in Leeds
Channel 4's new national headquarters will be a base for people who "live and work" in Leeds, its chief executive said.
Alex Mahon said the channel was looking at land and she hoped the building would open in "late 2019".
Leeds was chosen ahead of Manchester and Birmingham to become the home of the new centre which will house around a quarter of the channel's 800 staff.
It has been described as "a broad-based centre" which will include commissioning, production and digital content.
