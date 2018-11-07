Media player
Ex-soldier Simon Brown talks about mental health recovery
An ex-soldier who suffered post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after witnessing mass graves in Kosovo says a new service providing trauma support to ex-serviceman could save lives.
Since its introduction in April, more than 200 people have been referred to the Veterans' Mental Health Complex Treatment Service.
It deals with issues including substance abuse, relationship problems and PTSD.
07 Nov 2018
