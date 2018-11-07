Former soldier Simon Brown on the battle for mental health
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ex-soldier Simon Brown talks about mental health recovery

An ex-soldier who suffered post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after witnessing mass graves in Kosovo says a new service providing trauma support to ex-serviceman could save lives.

Since its introduction in April, more than 200 people have been referred to the Veterans' Mental Health Complex Treatment Service.

It deals with issues including substance abuse, relationship problems and PTSD.

  • 07 Nov 2018
Go to next video: 'I knew she was dead'