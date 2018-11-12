Stolen Morris Minor chased by police
Bradford chase: Stolen Morris Minor narrowly avoids crash

A stolen 51-year-old Morris Minor narrowly avoided crashing when the driver ran a red light at a busy junction in Bradford.

Police footage shows the car driving in the Fagley area of the city on Saturday before swerving right across traffic.

West Yorkshire Police said it was stolen at 07:30 GMT in Ravenscliffe and found abandoned 45 minutes later on land off Harrogate Road. No arrests have been made.

