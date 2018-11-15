Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Yorkshire firm's £80,000 order to create jukeboxes for Japan
A Yorkshire firm has won a contract worth almost £80,000 to export jukeboxes to Japan.
Leeds-based Sound Leisure said it is the last company in the world to make machines that play traditional vinyl records.
It exports its retro style jukeboxes to more than 27 countries around the world, including China and the USA. The company said the new Japanese deal would help to protect the jobs of its 85 workers.
-
15 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-46228587/yorkshire-firm-s-80000-order-to-create-jukeboxes-for-japanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window